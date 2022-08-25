LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs.

Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week.

The investigation centered around the distribution of fentanyl pills.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, “The fentanyl is being pressed into pill form to be disguised as oxycodone and other prescription drugs.”

LPSO said that as the investigation progressed, narcotics agents were able to get warrants for those they believed were involved in the distribution of the fentanyl pills.

The arrest warrants were used to take the four suspects into custody.

Details about each suspect including their charges and bail can be found below:

Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport was arrested on August 18 with assistance from the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on two counts of distribution of fentanyl. His bail is set at $350,000.

Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport was arrested on August 18. He was booked into the Correctional Complex on two counts of distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, misbranding or adulteration of drugs with intent to defraud or mislead, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and illegal use of a controlled drug in the presence of persons under 17 years old. His bail is set at $250,000.

Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport was arrested on August 18. He was booked into the Correctional Complex with distribution of fentanyl, principal to distribution of fentanyl, and illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. He was also charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, marijuana and oxycodone.

Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma was arrested on August 19 with the help of Louisiana State Police in Terrebonne Parish. He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a Lafourche Parish warrant for distribution of fentanyl. He was additionally charged with illegal use of a controlled drug in the presence of persons under 17 years old, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, and possession of Schedule I and III controlled dangerous substances, as well as two counts of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He remains in custody in Terrebonne Parish.

The investigation remains open and more arrests are possible in this case.

LPSO asks that parents pay particular attention to what their children are ingesting.

Specifically, “be on the lookout for these pills and monitor children and family members for any and all medications they are taking.”