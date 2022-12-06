DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The sheriff in Ascension Parish is left confused after learning that a convicted killer who is supposed to serve a life sentence is out free.

Sheriff Bobby Webre told The Advocate that local law enforcement officials don’t know where Michael “Ma-man” LeBlanc, 41, is or how he got released from prison in north Louisiana.

According to the newspaper, LeBlanc was convicted in 2017 but hadn’t been sentenced as of Tuesday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said in Facebook posts published in 2014 that LeBlanc turned himself in to authorities in connection to the homicide of 37-year-old Adoriji Wilson. In one post the sheriff’s office noted LeBlanc’s criminal history, including two previous murder charges in Orleans Parish.

The Advocate reported that LeBlanc’s case in the court system was delayed due to continuances, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the death of his original defense attorney.

BRProud has reached out to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for a statement.