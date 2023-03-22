WESTLAKE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police have issued a shelter-in-place order and closed I-10 in both directions after a chemical spill in Calcasieu Parish.

Police say I-10 is currently closed westbound at the I-210 (Exit 34) and eastbound at the I-210 (Exit 25) exits and a Shelter-in-Place has been issued for a 1-mile radius from the west side base of the I-10 bridge due to a chemical release.

Traffic is being diverted to I-210, according to DOTD. I-10 East at Mile Marker 25 is being diverted to I-210 East. I-10 West at Mile Marker 34 is being diverted to I-210 West.

More information will be released as information becomes available.