Series of career fairs looks to connect job seekers with New Orleans employers

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As companies across the nation continue to work to find workers, one organization is bringing the jobs to New Orleans to help employees get matched with employers.

Throughout the month of December, JOB1 is hosting a series of job fairs as part of the City of New Orleans’ effort to rebuild the city’s workforce.

Job Fair Dates*

December 6: Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, 8181 Lake Forest Boulevard

Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, 8181 Lake Forest Boulevard December 7: Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive

Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive December 8: Corpus Christi Epiphany Church, 2022 St. Bernard Avenue

Corpus Christi Epiphany Church, 2022 St. Bernard Avenue December 9: New Zion Baptist Church, 2319 Third Street

New Zion Baptist Church, 2319 Third Street December 14: Edna Karr High School, 4400 General Meyer Avenue

Edna Karr High School, 4400 General Meyer Avenue December 15: Treme Recreation Center, 900 N. Villere Street

Treme Recreation Center, 900 N. Villere Street December 16: A.P. Sanchez Copelin-Byrd Multi-Service Center, 1616 Caffin Avenue

*Each event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During each job fair, visitors will have the opportunity to learn available jobs, benefits offered, discuss new training options, and connect with resources to assist workers and their families.

In a statement announcing the series of job fairs, Sunae Villavaso, Director of the Office of Workforce Development, said:

“At JOB1, we say we are “Your First Career Resource” for a reason. In hard times such as these, we are committed to being on the frontlines of our community and connecting people to livelihoods that are suitable to stabilize and sustain themselves and their families, especially during the holiday season. These jobs fairs are about increasing access and removing barriers, such as transportation, that are preventing the citizens of New Orleans from getting the help they need in their jobs and professional aspirations. It’s also a resource for our city’s employers, many of whom are experiencing labor shortages that continue to threaten livelihoods as well.”

To learn more about the job fair events or to register, click here.