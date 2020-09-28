September 28 COVID-19 Update: More than 200 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 5,200 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 236 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 165,091.

An additional 15 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 5,298.

According to the data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



17,540



569



ORLEANS

12,599

587



ST. BERNARD

1,411

30



ST. CHARLES

1,798 59

ST. TAMMANY

6,955 253

There are currently 563 infected people hospitalized, and 83 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 149,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

The next update will come on Tuesday at noon.