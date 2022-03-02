WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe and West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce, along with the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, have announced a ‘Congressional Update Luncheon’ with Senator John Kennedy. The luncheon is scheduled for Noon on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the West Monroe Convention Center.

Sen. Kennedy is expected to give an update on key legislation and more, with emphasis on the work he does while serving on different congressional committees. The luncheon is a ticketed event with limited seating, so sending an RSVP is required. RSVP information can be found here, and by calling the chamber office at 318-325-1961, or by sending an email to info@westmonreochamber.org.

West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristopher Kelley said, “It is always an honor to welcome an elected official to our area to engage with our business community.”

“Providing these direct interactions with our elected officials is just one way the chamber works each day to connect our businesses to opportunities and work united as one regional voice for the future,” Kelley said.

According to the President of Monroe Chamber of Commerce Roy Heatherly, chamber of commerce members, interested business community members, and others are invited to attend the luncheon. “We are also honored to have Senator Kennedy join us. Working together we are able to provide our members and community this update. Now more than ever having a direct inner action with Senator Kennedy is critical,” Heatherly said.

Sen. Kennedy serves on the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, which has jurisdiction over matters related to banks and banking, price controls, deposit insurance, export promotion and controls federal monetary policy, financial aid to commerce and industry, issuance of redemption of notes, currency and coinage, public and private housing, urban development and mass transit, and government contracts.

Sen. Kennedy also serves on the Small Business and Entrepreneurship committee, which has jurisdiction over the Small Business Administration and is also responsible with researching and investigating all problems of American small business enterprises.

“We welcome the senator as he provides our business community with a first-person account of the essential work being done in Washington that effects our business community especially in the post COVID recovery and workforce re-engagement,” Government Committee Chair of the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce Sheila Snow said.

We will be live streaming the luncheon here on myarklamiss.com.