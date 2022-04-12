SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) joined morning news anchor, Jezzamine Wolk, to discuss various aspects of his most recent legislative agenda, including helping ease the pain of rising gas prices and inflation for his constituents, as well as the fight against illegal immigration.

Cassidy said he was in Shreveport visiting the Port of Caddo-Bossier, as well as speaking to various groups. The Senator said he was using this trip as an opportunity to tour the state that he is “honored” to represent.

Wolk asked him about specific areas he is working to help his constituents, starting with gas prices. According to AAA.com, the average regular gas price in the state of Louisiana reached its highest record last month on March 11th at $4.15, beating its previous record of $4.01 in 2008.

When asked how Cassidy is helping combat the pain at the pump, he told FOX 33, “We are pushing the Biden administration to allow the American people to produce our own natural resources.”

“We’ve got enough natural oil that we can lower our fuel bill, lower our gasoline price, and we can help our allies in Europe as they try to ween themselves off of Russian energy.”

The Senator also brought up how he believes this will help create more jobs and ease inflation.

Cassidy was also asked about Louisiana’s role in the fight against immigration.

“You may say we’re not on the front line of immigration. I can promise you we’re on the front line of people dying from overdoses,” Cassidy responded. “If we control that border, not only do we stop folks coming here illegally, we also stop the illegal flow of drugs.”

