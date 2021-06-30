Senator Bill Cassidy announces $3.6 million in hurricane preparedness in Baton Rouge

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., attends a Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee hearing on improving the VA’s infrastructure, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Since President Joe Biden ended talks with a group of Republican senators on his infrastructure agenda this week, he has reached out to other senators from both parties, including Sen. Cassidy, in a new effort toward bipartisan compromise. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD)- U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is granting $3.6 million for hurricane preparedness in Louisiana.

The grant will fund the construction of a hurricane community safe room and training center for first responders in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Senator Cassidy released this statement:

“Making sure Louisiana’s first responders are prepared for hurricane season saves lives. This grant gives our first responders the infrastructure they need to keep our communities safe whenever disaster strikes.”