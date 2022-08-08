WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — U.S. Senator John Kennedy announces the introduction of a new amendment to bring energy jobs back to Louisiana on Saturday.

Senator Kennedy introduced the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 to release energy production by mandating oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico.

“On day one, President Biden launched a full-blown war on America’s oil and gas jobs, and we see the results: Louisianans’ cost of living has skyrocketed and the price of almost every product in this country has gone up—thanks to his attacks. My amendment is the first step to restoring the thousands of energy jobs killed by this administration, and returning Louisiana and America to the days when families did not have to choose between putting food on their tables or gas in their cars,” said Kennedy.

This amendment requires the Department of the Interior to approve two leases a year for five years.

This amendment can be found here.

Also as a part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Kennedy also introduces an amendment to reduce the cost of insulin for Americans.

“Louisianans and all Americans who suffer from diabetes know that the rising cost of insulin can be a matter of life or death. My amendment cuts prices by redirecting misused Obamacare funds to community health centers to help them pay for the lifesaving drug for middle and low-income individuals,” said Kennedy.

The insulin amendment can be found here.