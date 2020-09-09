Sen. Kennedy requests resources to rebuild Lake Charles courthouse damaged by Hurricane Laura

This aerial view shows damage to a neighborhood by Hurricane Laura outside of Lake Charles, Louisiana, on August 27. – Hurricane Laura slammed into the southern US state of Louisiana Thursday and the monster category 4 storm prompted warnings of “unsurvivable” ocean surges and evacuation orders for hundreds of thousands of Gulf Coast residents. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said “extremely dangerous” Laura would bring winds of 150 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour) and “destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage” to Louisiana and Texas. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, Sen. John Kennedy, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, wrote to General Services Administration (GSA) Administrator Emily Murphy to secure resources needed to build a new federal courthouse in Lake Charles.

The Edwin F. Hunter, Jr. U.S. Courthouses suffered extensive damage when Hurricane Laura struck the coastal city.

“Following numerous conversations with court personnel and other Federal employees who work in the building, it has become abundantly clear to me that the devastating impacts of this storm warrant a new Federal courthouse in Lake Charles,” wrote Kennedy.

U.S. District Court operations for the Western District of Louisiana and other federal operations will not have suitable courtroom and office space for the foreseeable future.

“I look forward to working with you in my capacity as Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government to identify the appropriate resource needs for a new courthouse in Lake Charles and secure the necessary funding for this courthouse and other Federal facilities damaged by Hurricane Laura,” Kennedy told Murphy.

The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government has jurisdiction over GSA and the federal judiciary.

