Sen. Kennedy: Louisiana to receive $219M from National Defense Authorization Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) — In 2022, Louisiana will be receiving $219 million from the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to fund military construction projects, according to Senator John Kennedy.
“The NDAA will help pave the way for substantial military investments in our state, in addition to making America more secure, giving troops a deserved pay raise and modernizing our national defense,” said Kennedy.
Kennedy says Louisiana military projects include:
- $56 million authorization for constructing new barracks at Fort Polk,
- $55 million authorization for constructing a new joint operations center at Fort Polk,
- $40 million authorization for a weapons generation facility at Barksdale Air Force Base,
- $36 million authorization for the road and gate construction project at Barksdale Air Force Base,
- $18.5 million authorization for constructing the Lake Charles National Guard Readiness Center, and
- $13.8 million authorization for constructing barracks to serve as a training facility for the Louisiana National Guard at Camp Minden.