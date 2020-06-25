Sen. Kennedy announces more than $26 million for health and education projects in Louisiana

WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $26,413,564 in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services to help support various health and education projects in Louisiana.

“This HHS funding will promote the wellbeing of Louisiana communities by supporting key health care and education programs,” said Kennedy.

Projects supported by this funding include:

$10,742,088 to the Louisiana Department of Health for the Louisiana Crisis Response program.

$7,851,684 for the St. Landry Parish School Board for the Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

$4,274,272 to Delta Community Action Association, Inc. for the Head Start program.

$2,345,520 to the Vernon Parish School Board for the Head Start program.

$1,040,000 to Louisiana Primary Care Association, Inc. for Health Center Controlled Networks.

$160,000 to the Louisiana Department of Health for the Early Hearing Detection and Intervention program.