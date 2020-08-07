Sen. Kennedy announces $5.9 million for Louisiana education projects

WASHINGTON – On Thursday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $5,926,454 in funding from the Department of Education to support education projects around Louisiana.

“Louisiana’s colleges and universities produce our state’s next generation of leaders. This funding will help schools provide quality post-secondary education so our students can reach their full potential,” said Kennedy.

The Student Support Services (SSS) program works to increase the number of low-income college students, first-generation college students and college students with disabilities who complete a post-secondary study program.

Projects supported by this funding include:

$1,782,577 to support the SSS program through University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

$564,585 to support the SSS program through Southern University at New Orleans.

$481,134 to support the SSS program through Northwestern State University.

$435,675 to support the SSS program through Southern University at Shreveport.

$401,131 to support the SSS program through Louisiana State University.

$400,987 to support the SSS program through Southeastern Louisiana University.

$323,716 to support the SSS program through the University of New Orleans.

$261,888 to support the SSS program through Delgado Community College.

$261,888 to support the SSS program through Loyola University.

$261,888 to support the SSS program through River Parishes Community College.

$261,888 to support the SSS program through Louisiana University Monroe.

$249,999 to support the Minority Science and Engineering Improvement Program through Dillard University.

$170,930 to support the SSS program through Dillard University.

$68,168 to support doctoral dissertation research abroad through Tulane University’s Fulbright-Hays Program.