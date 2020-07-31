Sen. Kennedy announces $11.1 million FEMA grant for Jefferson Parish elevation project

MADISONVILLE, LA – On Friday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced a $11,141,987 FEMA grant to support the elevation of 63 flood-prone structures in Jefferson Parish.

“During hurricane season, Louisiana must take appropriate steps to protect residents from flood damage. This grant will help safeguard property for communities in Jefferson Parish,” said Kennedy.

This funding is authorized by the National Flood Insurance Act.

In compliance with state and local building codes, structures will be elevated two feet above the base flood elevation or higher, depending on sea level rise predictions.