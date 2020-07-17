Sen. Kennedy announces $1.7 million FEMA grant for Acadia Parish residential elevation project

WASHINGTON – On Friday, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced that Louisiana hospitals are receiving nearly $224 million in federal funding to continue their fight against COVID-19.

The funding is part of $10 billion that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is releasing in a second round of payments to high-impact areas. Louisiana is receiving $223,580,330 to be disbursed to 47 facilities. The individual recipients have not been released.