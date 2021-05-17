Sen. Cassidy tweets plea in support of Lake Charles flood victims

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Severe storms have dumped a massive amount of rain in parts of Texas and Louisiana on Monday, with the National Weather Service issuing a flash flood emergency in and around Lake Charles.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) took to Twitter on Monday evening to offer social services and FEMA support to residents of Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis parishes currently affected by flooding.

Lake Charles, stay safe and reach out to these resources if you need help. 211 for Social Services

911 for an Emergency

Text your zip code to 898-211 for social services in your area.

Call my office at 225-929-7711 if you need help with FEMA/Gov Agencies#LakeCharlesStrong pic.twitter.com/svuQI8HqEn — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) May 17, 2021

Cassidy says he picked up a wristband after the storm with the words “Lake Charles Strong” imprinted on it, and the Republican Senator encourages residents to remain so.

Call 211 for social services, 911 for an emergency, or call Sen. Cassidy’s office at (225) 929-7711.