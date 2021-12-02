Sen. Cassidy: Louisiana to receive $101M for water infrastructure

WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana will be receiving $101,243 from the Environmental Protection Agency for drinking water infrastructure improvements, according to Senator Bill Cassidy.

“Across the state, local officials prioritize investment in clean water. Oftentimes their tax base cannot support the repairs that need to be done,” said Sen. Cassidy. “These taxpayer dollars coming from the federal government can make these repairs, can help these towns, can provide clean water.”

According to Sen. Cassidy, funding will go towards improving drinking water infrastructure, including replacing lead pipes, removing contaminants, and ensuring rural and underserved communities have clean drinking water.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards commented on the allocated funds, saying:

“Ensuring that our citizens have access to clean and safe drinking water has always been among my top priorities and this allocation of federal dollars from the IIJA could help many more communities across Louisiana,” said Gov. Edwards. “I’m grateful to Senator Cassidy, Congressman Carter and President Biden for their hard work on making this happen.”

Sen. Cassidy said the state can expect to receive additional funding for water infrastructure over the next four years due to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.