BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R) stopped by FOX 44 First Edition to discuss abortion and gun control in Louisiana.

Cassidy said he does not support efforts by Democrats in Washington to codify abortion rights.

“I am pro-life. The Supreme Court’s decision to return this to states is a good decision. It allows democracy to take place,” said Cassidy.

The recent mass shooting outside of Chicago has renewed calls for an assault weapons ban. Senator Cassidy said he is against banning assault weapons and called for personal responsibility.

“This family knew this young man was a risk to himself and others, yet the father helped him buy a weapon,” said Cassidy.