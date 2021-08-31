Sen. Cassidy calls for U.S. Congress to help victims of recent hurricanes in Louisiana

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 02: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) leaves the Senate Chambers in the Capitol Building on August 02, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Senate has moved on to the amendments process this week for the legislative text of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which aims to improve roads, bridges, dams, climate resiliency and broadband Internet access. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) — Hurricane Ida has increased Senator Cassidy’s plea for supplemental assistance for victims of this most recent storm as well as Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta.

On Tuesday, Cassidy “renewed the demands of Louisianans in desperate need of Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) supplemental assistance.”

$3 billion was requested by Louisiana’s Congressional Delegation in January of this year to help those who suffered damage during Hurricane Laura.

According to Sen. Cassidy, that request has yet to be approved by the U.S. Congress.

“Damage numbers are still coming in, but it’s clear we will need supplemental assistance for Hurricane Ida. It has been over a year since Hurricane Laura, but there are still blue tarps on roofs in southwest Louisiana and families in desperate need of supplemental assistance,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Congress cannot continue to ignore the pleas of Louisiana families devastated by these natural disasters. Congress needs to return to DC and pass a disaster supplemental package to get these communities back on their feet.”