Sen. Cassidy announces $9.4 Million for Lafayette Airport improvements

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, announced that the Lafayette Regional Airport is receiving $9.4 million in federal funding from the Department of Transportation. The funding will be used to construct new apron pavement.

“Airports are the gateway to a city. It is the first impression for employers coming to a city, making decisions as to where to invest. Lafayette taxpayers are supporting this renovation through local taxes and Americans are supporting through federal taxes. It is an investment for the future of Acadiana,” said Dr. Cassidy.

The grant will fund the construction of 15,233 square yards of apron pavement, which is the final phase of a project to reconstruct 59,373 square yards of the existing west general aviation apron pavement.

This grant is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) to increase the federal share to 100 percent.