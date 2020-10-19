Sen. Cassidy announces $1.8M for Public Health Initiatives at Louisiana Law Enforcement Agencies

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. announced the Department of Justice is awarding $1.8 million in federal funds to several Louisiana law enforcement agencies for substance abuse treatment programs, intellectual property protections and police department reform efforts.

“Law enforcement does so much for us, and we should invest in their health and safety,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This federal funding provides essential improvements for mental health and substance abuse treatment programs at our state’s law enforcement agencies and correctional facilities.”

Programs receiving funding include:

$721,293 for justice and mental health collaboration to the City of Baton Rouge

$655,435 for residential substance abuse treatment for state prisoners at the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement

$216,622 for intellectual property enforcement to protect public health, safety and the economy from counterfeit goods and product piracy at the Louisiana Department of Justice

$125,136 for protecting correctional facilities and public safety by addressing contraband cellphones at the Louisiana Office of Youth Development

$89,989 for the City of Slidell Police Department to implement body-worn camera policies