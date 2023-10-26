BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Want to own a piece of history from the LSU Women’s Basketball team’s run to the national championship?

An artsman who repurposes basketball courts into sports memorabilia released a championship court celebration honoring the Lady Tigers basketball team on his website on Tuesday, Oct. 24, according to a release from LSU Athletics.

According to a release from LSU Athletics, the following items will be featured including mini Final Four court replicas when LSU faced off against Virginia Tech and Iowa, necklaces with a special pendant, bottle openers, desk pieces, and so much more.

Click here to purchase memorabilia from the LSU Women’s Basketball team’s historic season.

According to the Artsman’s website, shipping for customers who purchase their own piece of history will be from six to eight weeks.

