BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Girl Scout cookie season will begin in southeast Louisiana on Friday, Jan. 19.

That means you can soon purchase classic cookie flavors like Thin Mints and Trefoils. According to Girl Scouts Louisiana East, the cookie season in southeast Louisiana will run from Friday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, March 24.

“Our Girl Scouts, volunteers and Council staff are gearing up for an amazing 2024 Cookie season,” said Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East. “The generous people of southeast Louisiana have always strongly supported this program, and we are thankful they continue to support the entrepreneurial spirit of our Girl Scouts.”

How to find, buy Girl Scout cookies

Starting Friday, Feb.16, people can buy cookies to be shipped right to their homes by entering their zip code in the Girl Scout Cookie Finder.

Girl Scouts Louisiana East said people can click here to find a registered Girl Scout booth to buy cookies at starting Friday, March 1.

The organization said people can also text COOKIES to 59618 to get information about how to buy Girl Scout cookies.

