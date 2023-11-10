BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control released the list of vape products that have been approved for sale.

The V.A.P.E. Directory can be found on the ATC’s website. Some approved products on the list are JUULpods, BIDI Stick and Vuse pods.

A new law requires vape products sold in Louisiana to submit a certification form to the ATC. The directory list will be updated every first of the month. If a product isn’t on the list, then it can’t be sold.

The use of the directory will continue despite an ongoing lawsuit filed by the Louisiana Convenience and Vape Store Association.

Click here to see the latest list of approved vape products.

