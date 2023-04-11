BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After leading Louisiana as Secretary of State for just over four years, Kyle Ardoin says he will not be seeking re-election.

Ardoin announced his decision Tuesday, April 11, issuing a statement that said, in part, “I have decided not to seek re-election. For the last five years, I have had the blessing of serving as Louisiana’s 44th Secretary of State. In that time, we have faced unprecedented challenges including major hurricanes, a global pandemic, and lies about our election processes and procedures. Through it all, I have been able to witness the unyielding dedication of election staff across the state who worked countless late nights and weekends, sometimes putting their own needs on hold, to deliver democracy to the people of Louisiana.”

Before he was elected as Secretary of State in 2018, the 55-year-old native of Ville Platte and LSU graduate served as first assistant secretary of state for eight years.

Prior to his role with the secretary of state’s office, Ardoin worked for the Louisiana House of Representatives, became a gubernatorial appointment on the Capital Area Human Services District and served on the Health Care Reform Commission.

Now that he does not plan on seeking re-election, Ardoin says he intends to focus on his health and his family. His communications team confirmed that at this time, he does not intend to seek another role in government.

Ardoin’s full statement is available to read below.

I have decided not to seek re-election.

For the last five years, I have had the blessing of serving as Louisiana’s 44th Secretary of State. In that time, we have faced unprecedented challenges including major hurricanes, a global pandemic, and lies about our election processes and procedures. Through it all, I have been able to witness the unyielding dedication of election staff across the state who worked countless late nights and weekends, sometimes putting their own needs on hold, to deliver democracy to the people of Louisiana. I could not be prouder of their work, and being tasked with leading these individuals has been the honor of a lifetime.

I trust that the next Secretary of State will be able to build off of the accomplishments we have achieved in the last five years, including widespread recognition from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, the Heritage Foundation, and the Electoral Integrity Project for our election integrity measures.

I hope that Louisianans of all political persuasions will stand against the pervasive lies that have eroded trust in our elections by using conspiracies so far-fetched that they belong in a work of fiction. The vast majority of Louisiana’s voters know that our elections are secure and accurate, and it is shameful and outright dangerous that a small minority of vocal individuals have chosen to denigrate the hard work of our election staff and spread unproven falsehoods.



I am thankful for the tireless work of my staff over these last five years, and for the love and support of my family through the many challenges we have faced. I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Louisiana through the remainder of my term.

Robert Kyle Ardoin, Secretary of State of Louisiana

