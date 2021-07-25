Second victim dies in house fire that killed 5-year-old in St. Mary Parish; suspect could now face more charges

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Franklin man who admitted to pouring liquid over his girlfriend and nephew and then setting them on fire could face additional charges after the announcement that the woman who had initially escaped the home, had died.

The unidentified victim, a former girlfriend of 49-year-old Derwin Hamilton, died Sunday.

Hamilton’s 5-year-old nephew, Joshua Hamilton, died July 13 after neighbors pulled his badly burned body from the home.

Derwin Hamilton was arrested hours after the incident where according to the State Fire Marshal’s office he confessed to setting both victims on fire during an argument with the woman about the relationship ending.

Family members told KLFY that the female victim suffered from third-degree burns on over 60% of her body.