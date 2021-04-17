Second suspect arrested in connection with Bourgeois Park shooting on UL Lafayette campus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) An additional suspect has been arrested in connection with an April 9, shooting at Bourgeois Park, that claimed the life of John Mitchell Sinegal Jr., according to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department.

UL Police: One arrested, one wanted in April 9 Bourgeois Park shooting

21-year-old Zykeivrik Jaudan Narcisse was arrested at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Friday, April 16, by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies.

UL Lafayette Police Department officers transported Narcisse to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, where he was booked and charged with one count of accessory after the fact to second degree murder and three counts, accessories after the fact to attempted first degree murder.

Authorities are still searching for 22-year-old Tyquan Trekel Marshall who is wanted on one count of second degree murder, three counts of attempted first degree murder, and one count of carrying a firearm on school property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ULPD Lt. Darren Zachary at 337-296-4375