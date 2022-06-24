LEEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — On June 24, U.S. Congressman Garret Graves released information on a $135 million dollar federal grant project in Leeville.

The groundbreaking phase II of the LA 1 Improvement Project began on Friday according to the LA 1 Coalition and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate.

The project will provide an elevated highway connecting the Leeville Bridge to Golden Meadow.

In 2020, LA DOTD was awarded a $135 million grant to fund this project to elevate LA 1 Highway in southern Lafourche Parish.

According to LA DOTD, this is the only roadway supporting Port Fourchon, which services over 16 percent of America’s domestic crude oil production, 4 percent of natural gas production, and supports 20 percent of the nation’s seafood production.



“Officially known as the ‘Billy Tauzin Energy Corridor’, LA 1 is the trunk and root of Louisiana’s important history, culture and economy – Port Fourchon, Grand Isle, energy production, shipbuilding, seafood, Sportsman’s Paradise, Cajun Country, tourism, jobs and more. As we saw during Hurricane Ida, every day this artery is inoperable, America’s economy takes a hit, our economy takes a hit, our communities can’t evacuate, and our national energy system is paralyzed. The reality is that LA 1 resiliency means stronger and safer communities, and a more reliable energy economy. Without the decades of hard work and persistence of Billy Tauzin, the LA 1 Coalition, the Louisiana Legislature, and community and business leaders in the Coastal Parishes, this highway would be breaking waves, but instead today we’re breaking ground,” Graves said.

“Nearly seven years ago, we wrote the federal law that resulted in prioritized federal funds for nationally significant energy corridors like LA 1. That long-term strategy directly resulted in our ability to partner with Rep. Scalise to bring home the largest transportation grant awarded in 2020 for this project. This is a perfect example of a local and real infrastructure solution that addresses our national priorities. South Louisiana is worth this investment and is worth protecting.”