Second homicide victim found from Sunday shooting in Harvey

METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Destrehan Avenue in Harvey around 1:30 am. on Sunday morning.

They located a 56-year-old Harvey man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

Additional calls were received that indicated there may be a second victim, but investigators were unable to locate that victim despite checking multiple locations.

Today, deputies were dispatched to another apartment in the 2800 block of Destrehan Avenue around 12:30 pm for a possible deceased male.

They located a 34-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound that appeared may have occurred in the timeframe of the original incident. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation into this incident continues.

There is no suspect or motive available at this time.