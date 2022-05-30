NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, June 1, Second Harvest Food Bank staff and volunteers will pack 1,000 disaster-readiness boxes in preparation for hurricane season 2022.

The boxes will be packed from 9 a.m., until noon.

Each box will contain supplies provided by Abbott such as Pedialyte, Ensure, and Zone Energy Bars.

The disaster relief packs are designed to be given directly to families in need across Louisiana who may be affected by hurricanes, severe weather events, or other natural or man-made disasters and emergencies.

To learn about Second Harvest Food Bank, how to volunteer or to donate, visit www.no-hunger.org.