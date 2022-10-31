Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant for 21-year-old Shameka Andrea Holloman’s apartment on October 27, 2022. During the search, authorities recovered a Ruger 9mm, fully automatic MP5 H+K sub-machine gun, and 47 tubes of pre-rolled marijuana cigars.

Authorities went on to confirm that the firearms were reported stolen. According to deputies, Holloman advised that the narcotics and stolen firearms belonged to her cousin.

She was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Holloman was charged with the following offenses:

Two counts of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

Illegal Carrying Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics