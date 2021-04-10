Search underway for missing teen from Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier detectives need your help finding a teenager who has been missing for nearly a week.

According to the Bossier City Police Juvenile Division, D’Kyree Smart ran away from a local youth shelter on March 31. He was last seen getting into white van with writing on the back windows.

Police believe D’Kyree has ties to the Baton Rouge area and is believed to be headed back to that area.

D’Kyree is described as a black male, standing around 6’ tall and weighing 135 lbs. He has a tattoo on the front of his neck and was last seen wearing a white shirt.

Anyone with information on where D’Kyree may be is urged to call the Bossier City Police Department at (318)741-8610 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.