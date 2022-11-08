LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette High School is looking for a new principal after Dr. Rachel Brown reportedly resigned after just three years on the job.

Brown, who taught at Lafayette High for 10 years, before becoming an assistant principal and then principal tendered her resignation last week, KLFY has learned.

The cause is unknown.

KLFY reached out to the Lafayette Parish School System for comment about on the resignation.

LPSS Spokesperson Amanda Blanco responded to our request with the following statement:

“We do not discuss or disclose information related to employment or employment status changes.”

A new principal is being sought at Lafayette High, according to a job posting on the Lafayette Parish School System website.

The job opening was posted Monday (Nov. 7) and has a closing date of November 14.

Dr. Rachel Brown is still listed as the principal on the Lafayette High School website