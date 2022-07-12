LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Law enforcement agencies in Louisiana are searching for a stolen 18-wheeler.

The red Kenworth Construction T680 Tractor Truck was taken from L’Auberge Lake Charles. According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, the truck is “towing a white drive in trailer loaded with approximately $80,000 worth of equipment bearing an unknown temporary tag.”

The last time a hit came in on the license plate was 5:50 a.m. between Breaux Bridge and Henderson.

If you see a vehicle matching this description, please call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3625.