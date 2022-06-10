SCOTT, La. (BRPROUD) — Four people were saved by their neighbor and the Scott Fire Department after the neighbor’s smoke alarm went off on Wednesday night.

The Scott Fire Department says that they were called to an apartment fire on the 200 block of Falcon Street around 11:30 p.m. on June 8. The caller told firefighters that smoke was filling her apartment but she didn’t know where the smoke was coming from.

While investigating the scene, firefighters saw the apartment next to hers filled with smoke. They entered the apartment and found four people, an adult and three minors, asleep. They were safely evacuated while a second crew found an unattended pot on the stove.

The fire department says that the apartment with the fire had no smoke alarms but the neighbor who made the call did.

“If not for the actions of her neighbor, it is very possible that the entire family would have been unable to safely escape,” the fire department said.

The Scott Fire Department has partnered with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Operation Save-A-Life program to provide a working smoke alarm to anyone in need. If anyone needs a smoke alarm, click here.