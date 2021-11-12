School counselor in Ascension Parish honored with state-wide award

DONALDSONVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — Lowery Elementary School announced on Wednesday that a school counselor has been honored with a state-wide award.
Ashely Churbock Rogillio was named by the Louisiana School Counselors Association as the Elementary School Counselor of the Year. Lowery Elementary said that Rogillio has been a school counselor for 11 years and has been a part of the Lowery community for six years. Rogillio has also worked in East Baton Rouge Parish at Capitol Middle School and at Hope Academy, a kindergarten through twelfth-grade school.
Lowery Elementary also said that Rogillio’s favorite part of being a school counselor is witnessing students exceed all their goals.