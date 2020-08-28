SCAM ALERT: Officials in Louisiana warn locals of FEMA impostors

Louisiana

by: Anum Siddiqui

Posted: / Updated:

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- The Beauregard Sheriff Department is warning locals to be aware of individuals posing as FEMA.

These impostors are offering help to those who have been impacted by Hurricane Laura, but in turn are requiring a large amount of money upfront before providing their services, according to BPSO.

“Please be aware that during times like we are experiencing now that there will be people like this looking to take advantage of you or others in your family. We also encourage looking out for senior members in your families because they are popular targets for these types of individuals looking to take advantage,” said BPSO in a Facebook post.

If anyone has more information on the fake FEMA individuals they are asked to contact BPSO.

