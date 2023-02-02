SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The African American History Parade returns to downtown Shreveport on Saturday.
The 35th annual parade kicks off at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, located at 705 Elvis Presley Boulevard, on Feb. 4 at 11:00 a.m. Bands, cheerleaders, dance groups, drill teams, social clubs, and more make this parade representative of many communities in Northwest Louisiana.
This free family-friendly event began in 1988 and is a place for all citizens to celebrate Black History Month.
And yes, there will be Mardi Gras beads and candy.
The SPD will close the parade route to traffic beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 4.
SPD has also provided a list of upcoming parades in Shreveport and tips for how to stay safe when you’re out and about on parade routes.
Upcoming parades:
African American History Parade
Feb. 4; parade route closes at 9:00 a.m. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m.
Krewe of Centaur Parade
Feb. 11; parade route closes at 1:00 p.m. The parade begins at 3:00 p.m.
Krewe of Gemini Parade
Feb. 18; parade route closes at 1:00 p.m. The parade begins at 3:00 p.m.
Krewe of Highland Parade
Feb. 19; parade route closes at 1:00 p.m. The parade begins at 2:00 p.m.
Parade safety tips from SPD
- Once streets on a parade route are closed, only emergency vehicles will be allowed to drive through.
- If you leave after the streets on a parade route are closed, you will not be allowed to return in your vehicle until the streets reopen after the parade.
- Glass bottles and containers are not allowed on parade routes.
- You are not allowed to cross parade barricades during a parade.
- Only service animals and animals in the secured yards of residents who live along the parade route are allowed within 200 yards of the parade route.
- Silly string is not allowed on parade routes.
- Dangerous objects are not allowed on parade routes.
- No one is allowed to throw anything at a parade float.
- No large flags or banners are allowed within 50 feet of the parade route, as they may obstruct the view.
- No one underage may possess alcohol.
- No public nudity is allowed.
- No motorized recreational vehicles are allowed along the parade route, including the grassy areas and on city streets.
- No firearms are permitted along parade routes.
- No unmanned aircraft systems (drones) are permitted over parade routes.
- Children are not allowed to be left unattended.
- Talk with children about a meeting place in case of accidental separation.
- Do not fight over Mardi Gras beads.
- Stay a safe distance away from parade floats.
- Leave your valuables at home.
- Keep your keys secure and secure your vehicle before the parade.
- Do not bring purses or wallets to parades.
- Keep money, keys and identification secure.
- Do not dump hot cooking coals on the grass.
- Obey all directions from law enforcement officers.
- Obey all traffic signs.
- Have fun and stay safe!