Sandbag locations open in St. James Parish

CONVENT, LA – St. James Parish President Dufresne is advising residents to take the necessary precautions and prepare for possible weather related to Tropical Depressions Thirteen and Fourteen.

The St. James Parish Emergency Operations Center is closely monitoring these storms, which are expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico late this weekend into early next week.

Residents should prepare home and business properties by securing objects that may impede drainage or become projectiles. Also, remove any debris from catch basins and storm drains. Residents should also monitor latest forecasts and local weather stations.

Two self-service sandbagging locations are open. Sand and bags are available, however, please bring a shovel to fill sandbags.

Grand Point Fire Station- 32122 Highway 642 Paulina, LA 70763

Vacherie Fire Training Center – 29126 Health Unit St. Vacherie, LA 70090

St. James Parish officials are monitoring weather conditions and have been in contact with the National Weather Service and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security to receive the latest weather forecasts.

Notifications will be posted as new information is received and as forecast changes.

Stay tuned to the St. James Parish website and the St. James Parish Facebook page for the latest releases.

To sign up for emergency text messages and e-mails, select the ‘Notification Alerts” button on the homepage.