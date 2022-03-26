BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge hosted a drive-thru food box giveaway. Food boxes were filled with canned goods, dry goods and assorted drinks to give to individuals and families in need.

Over 250 boxes of food were given away to the community of Baton Rouge to help those in need. Salvation Army Program Director Michael McGee said with everything going on in the world this was a relief.

“So we can help out the community, we know what is going on out in the world and gas prices and then groceries are going up and it’s been more expensive for the citizens of Baton Rouge,” said McGee. “So, we are just trying to help. We are doing the best we can, we’re trying to do the most good. “

People came from all over Baton Rouge for these boxes of food, they say times are hard.

“The way the economy is right now, you know. Everybody is in need,” said one resident.

No matter how big or small, people were grateful to get the help they needed. Though supplies did not last long, McGee said help is still available.

“If you are in need, I would say come out. See what we have for you. I think you would be satisfied with what we are giving out,” said McGee.

This drive-thru food box giveaway helps families in the community by giving them non-perishable food items that last over a month. Organizers say the demand is never enough but this is a great place to start.