Saints work together to help Louisiana communities affected by Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jameis Winston, Cam Jordan, and members of the New Orleans Saints are teaming up to deliver sustainable aid for New Orleans and Southern Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Starting with the first game of the season’s five touchdown & two-sack performance against Green Bay and continuing throughout the season, Winston will donate $1000 per team TD and Jordan will donate $1000 per team sack to aid groups engaged in the sustainable and effective reconstruction of NOLA’s communities including the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

Grants administration will be overseen by the Entertainment Industry Foundation’s Defy: Disaster program in support of community-based organizations assisting with critical relief efforts.

The starting quarterback and veteran defensive end are also inviting fans and commercial partners to join them and the team in their pledge at whatever dollar increment they see fit. Unlike similar pledge drives, the aid will go straight into effect each week, and contributors will get a glimpse of the good work their pledges are benefiting from in real-time through detailed news and updates.

“Hurricane Ida has had a devastating effect on New Orleans and the broader Southern Louisiana region” said Winston. “We are blessed to be able to return to the city this week, but we know our return does not signify the full restoration of New Orleans and the surrounding area. To help rebuild our community and protect it against future storms, we need resources. So, Cam Jordan and I have decided to pledge support for non-profit organizations with the immediate goal of administering aid and short-term resources, and long-term mission of building back our communities to be more resilient. We hope this will inspire fans, businesses, and everyone with an interest in humanity to get behind us, our pledge, and our community.”



“Hurricane Ida has turned our community upside down, and it has left families without power, homes and food,” said Jordan. “Nola is a city built from family and community, it has become a home for my family and teammates. We pledged as one to continue helping our city rebuild and being what it needs as we work through this time to restore.”

All information on the #FORNOLA pledge can be found at fornola.io.