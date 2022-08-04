SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced a parish-wide burn ban effective immediately.
Sabine is the latest parish to join the increasing list of parishes with burn bans in place, including Bossier, Webster, and Natchitoches. Burn bans are in place for Caddo fire districts 5,7 and 8. Claiborne, Bienville, Red River, De Soto, and Sabine parishes do not yet have bans.
Continued hot and dry conditions continue to increase the risk of wildfires across the ArkLaTex, causing every county in the area to issue a ban. This includes:
Oklahoma
- McCurtain County
Texas
- Bowie County
- Cass County
- Harrison County
- Marion County
- Morris County
- Panola County
- Shelby County
- Titus County
Arkansas
- Columbia County
- Hempstead County
- Howard County
- Lafayette County
- Little River County
- Miller County
- Sevier County