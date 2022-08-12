Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 7:59 AM, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence on the 4000 block of Booker Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Once officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the victims who mentioned that 26-year-old Blair Elamdeus Barre allegedly assaulted multiple people inside the residence including his live-in girlfriend.

According to authorities, the assault allegedly took place during a heated argument where Barre struck his girlfriend multiple times in the head. Victims also mentioned that Barre then allegedly grabbed a handgun and pointed it at his girlfriend and other victims in the home.

Barre was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Domestic Abuse Battery

Two counts of Simple Battery