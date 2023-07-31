RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) –Ruston firefighters now have a place of their own to train as they added a long-awaited addition to their fire department. The new fire training tower will allow more training opportunities for firefighters.

Ruston Fire Department Chief Chris Womack says the training tower will take them to the next level as a fire department.

“We can use it any day. We will have lights all around it, and it can be used day or night. It will facilitate us greatly on training here.”

The training tower is located at the Central Fire Station. Womack says firefighters will no longer have to travel five miles outside the city limits to conduct the training.

“It’s vital to have the training. And number two, it’s vital that we are still on site training. If we get any call right now, members can load the truck and respond.”

The 6-story fire training tower offers multiple training scenarios. Everything from burn rooms to rescue techniques.

“Sprinkler heads, and pretty much anything we can do outdoors. Ladders and ropes we can do here.”

Womack says the fire department was able to get the training tower thanks to an anonymous donation.

“We had a $50,000 anonymous donation that paid for a large portion of the training tower. Without that donation I don’t know this would be here today.”

The tower models an apartment, residentials, and businesses.

“We are going to be doing a sprinkle head training, and also advancing a line with a high rise pack that they will fire on a multi-story building.”

Womack says, in the future, a parking garage will be added for standpipe training.

