BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — If you bought a lottery ticket this winter and set it aside, you might want to take a look at it soon.

According to the Louisiana Lottery, two Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 each bought in Louisiana in January remain unclaimed. The tickets, bought in Houma on Jan. 3 and in New Orleans Jan. 5 will expire during the first week of July. Winners of the Lottery’s draw-style games must claim their prize within 180 days of the drawing.

In the case of the ticket sold in Houma, the deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, June 30, as the 180-day limit for it, July 2, falls on a weekend. The ticket sold in New Orleans expires at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

Each winning ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the yellow Mega Ball number to win $10,000. The winning numbers for the Jan. 3 drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 and the Mega Ball number was 18. The winning numbers for the Jan. 6 drawing were 03-20-46-59-63 and the Mega Ball number was 13.

Winnings are subject to applicable federal and state tax withholdings. Mega Millions prizes greater than $5,000 must be claimed at one of the Lottery’s five regional offices located throughout the state or at Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge.

After prizes have passed their deadlines, they are deposited into the Lottery’s unclaimed prize fund, which by law is returned to players in the form of increased payouts on instant-win games and player promotions.

