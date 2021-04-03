Ruby Bridges to deliver Tulane commencement address online

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A key figure in the New Orleans civil rights movement will deliver the keynote address during online graduation ceremonies at Tulane University.

Tulane announced in a news release that Ruby Bridges will speak during the university’s unified commencement event on Saturday, May 22.

Bridges was 6 years old when she enrolled in 1960 as the first Black student at a New Orleans elementary school.

She was escorted past crowds screaming racist slurs, an event memorialized in Norman Rockwell’s famous painting “The Problem We All Live With.”