RTA suspends streetcar service in preparation for Ida; will operate free bus service

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) announced that streetcar service will be suspended in preparation for Hurricane Ida.

Beginning Saturday at 3 a.m., streetcar operations will end.

The RTA adds that a temporary bus service will operate along all streetcar routes. Faires across all modes will be waived as residents finalize their hurricane plans.

Finally, the RTA encourages residents to only travel when it is essential.

For more information, call Rideline at 504-248-3900 or visit www.norta.com.