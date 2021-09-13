RTA resumes streetcar service, workers rally for hurricane pay

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced on Monday the return of streetcar service along the 12-St. Charles route. The route will run on a daily Saturday schedule.

The Amalgamated Transit Union announced that RTA bus operators will hold a rally on Monday at 6 p.m. at 4230 Marigny Street in regards to hurricane pay and the reinstatement of ATU Local 1560 President Valerie Jefferson, who was fired at a press conference earlier in the day.

“This attack is on the Union, not me,” said Jefferson. “This agreement with hurricane pay was a fair deal, but they don’t want to pay them now. They were down drivers. Half left the city. Others were dealing with damage to their homes. The operators who came sacrificed to do so.”