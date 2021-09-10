RTA: Chalmette-Lower Algiers ferry service to resume Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One route of New Orleans’ most used transportation services will resume this weekend nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ida devastated southern Louisiana.

The Regional Transit Authority (RTA) announced that normal ferry operations for the Chalmette-Lower Algiers route will start back up on Saturday, September 11.

The ferry will run from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with the first ferry leaving Lower Algiers at 6 a.m. and the last ferry leaving Chalmette at 8:45 p.m.

Although ferry services continue to be out of service for the Algiers Point-Canal Street route, RTA reminds travelers that a terminal-to-terminal bus bridge between the two locations will operate along the route until the interim location at Mardi Gras world reopens.

The bus shuttle operates from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily, with the first bus leaving the Algiers Point ferry terminal.