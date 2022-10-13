UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) —After more than three years since the fatal incident, a grand jury will hear the evidence in the case of Ronald Greene. According to reports, evidence from the incident will be presented starting on November 10, 2022.
On May 10, 2019, 49-year-old Ronald Greene died after an encounter with Louisiana State Police following a high-speed chase in Union Parish, La. Greene’s family was informed that the fatality was due to a car crash during the police chase.
Since his death, Greene’s family has filed a wrongful-death civil lawsuit against Louisiana State Police, seeking damages for payment for all medical and funeral expenses. Authorities maintained that the fatality was crash-related; however, a video was released two years after the incident showing troopers assaulting Greene before he died in their custody.
The US Department of Justice is also looking into Greene’s death and the investigation includes prosecutors from the department’s civil rights division.